Why Five Claps?
Most of the recommendation apps on the market reveal how good or how bad a place or business is and generate a recommendation without considering its unique features. What if a place is good for something and bad for something else? ** The solution to this problem is diving deeper and going granular.
- With Five Claps, we have dared to think differently and created an app that generates these unique features by grouping the recommendations using keywords. With Five Claps, reviews are done in reverse, from the bottom up compared to the traditional top down which captures the uniqueness of a place or business that would have otherwise stayed a secret-until now. *
- The next time you travel to any location all you need is just to click and see the maximum Five Claps around that location for any keyword and refine the search results based on your interests.*
Beautiful Interface
APP SCREEN